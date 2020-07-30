1 dead, 1 injured in central Las Vegas hit-and-run

One motorist is dead, a second is injured and another fled the scene in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash near Decatur and Washington on July 30, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A driver was killed and a passenger injured in a two-vehicle hit-and-run early Thursday in central Las Vegas.

The crash at North Decatur and Carmen boulevards, near West Washington Avenue, occurred about 4:20 a.m., Las Vegas police Lt. Joe Lepore said.

A vehicle southbound on Decatur collided with a vehicle eastbound on Carmen, Lepore said in a text.

The driver of one vehicle died at the scene. A passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A motorist in the other vehicle ran from the scene.

Decatur is closed between Washington and Vegas Drive for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.