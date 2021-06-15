Suspect arrested in string of Walmart arson fires

A man has been arrested in connection with a string of arsons at Las Vegas Valley Walmart stores, authorities said.

Brian Miller

Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said Brian Ray Miller was arrested Monday on three counts of first-degree arson in three fires at Walmarts since April. One fire occurred on April 13 at a store at 5198 Boulder Highway. A second took place on April 17 at 6005 S. Eastern Ave., and the third happened Monday at a store at 5198 Boulder Highway.

“In each incident, a fire was set in the paper goods aisle, causing a large fire that activated each of the store’s sprinkler systems,” Whitney said in an email. “The fire suppression systems functioned as designed and kept the fires at bay until Clark County Fire Department crews could arrive and put the fire(s) out. The fire and water damage has been estimated to be in excess of $100,000 in each incident.”

Whitney said authorities plan to release video surveillance in the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

