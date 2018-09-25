Suspect in attempted kidnap of Las Vegas middle school student ID’d

Jorge Gomez-Peretz, 37, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday in connection with the attempted kidnapping at Leavitt Middle School, jail records show. He faces one count of kidnapping a minor.

Jorge Gomez-Peretz (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man who was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly tried to abduct a middle school student in the northwest Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

Just before 9 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of an attempted kidnapping at Leavitt Middle School, 3970 N. Tenaya Way, near Alexander Road.

School police had already detained a man who matched the suspect’s description, police said.

A letter sent to parents of Leavitt Middle School students stated the student involved wasn’t injured. It provided no additional details of the incident.

