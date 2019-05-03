Suspect in custody after fatal hit-and-run in northwest Las Vegas

Police tape across Horse Drive near North El Capitan Way in the northwest Las Vegas Valley after a fatal crash early Friday, May 3, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is in custody in connection with the death of a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run in the northwest valley early Friday.

The incident was reported at 4:57 a.m. at Horse Drive and North El Capitan Way, according to the Metropolitan Police Department website.

No vehicle description or information on the victim was available as of 8 a.m.

Roads were closed in the immediate area and were expected to remain so for several hours as Metro’s fatal detail continued to investigate.

The Clark County coroner will release the name of the victim after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.