Suspect in student kidnapping linked to another Las Vegas case

The man arrested in the abduction and assault of a 12-year-old girl last week in the northwest valley is a suspect in a separate kidnapping and assault case from last year, Las Vegas police said.

Antwon Perkins (Metropolitan Police Department)

Antwon Perkins, a former state corrections officers, is accused of kidnapping the 12-year-old on Thursday at Farm and Cimarron roads. The girl was walking past a convenience store when a man forced her into a black pickup truck, police have said. The driver took the child to another location, where the assault happened, before the victim was dropped off near the same convenience store.

Perkins, 35, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault against a child younger than 14 and one count each of battery with intent to commit a crime, lewdness with a child and first-degree kidnapping of a minor, court records show.

On Monday, police named him as a suspect in the May abduction of an 11-year-old girl near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street. A man lured the girl into his car, drove her to another area and sexually assaulted her before leaving her in an alley near East Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street, police said at the time.

The investigation into the May abduction is ongoing, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said Monday.

Using surveillance footage, detectives on Thursday linked Perkins to the involved truck, which was located at McCarran International Airport, where he worked.

Perkins was taken into custody about 9 p.m. Friday following a roughly three-hour standoff in North Las Vegas with Metro officers and a SWAT team.

He was taken to University Medical Center after having surrendered for treatment of unspecified self-inflicted injuries. He was booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held on $500,000 bail.