No one was injured after a suspected drunken driver rear-ended a Metropolitan Police patrol car Friday morning.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. Friday at Sierra Vista Drive and Maryland Parkway. The officer in the patrol car was unhurt, according to Lt. Chris Holmes.

Holmes said the driver that rear-ended the patrol car was arrested.

Sierra Vista Drive and Maryland Parkway Las Vegas, Nevada