Crime

Suspected DUI crash victim and suspect identified

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
August 19, 2024 - 12:24 pm
 

The victim of a suspected DUI crash early Saturday in southeast Las Vegas has been identified as 65-year-old Ernest Johnson.

The suspect in the crash, who police said showed signs of impairment and was booked into Clark County Detention Center on one count of a DUI resulting in death, is 48-year-old Walter Quijano, according to police records.

Johnson was driving a Nissan north on Las Vegas Boulevard when police say Quijano, who was driving south in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, failed to yield the right of way and made an abrupt left turn that crossed the Nissan’s path at Pyle Avenue. The front of the Nissan collided with the right side of the Jeep, and both vehicles sustained major damages, police said.

Johnson was transported to University Medical Center Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

