Suspected DUI driver crashes into Dotty’s tavern in North Las Vegas

A pickup truck slammed into a Dotty's tavern in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A suspected DUI driver slammed a pickup truck into a North Las Vegas tavern early Friday, city police said.

“Thankfully no one was hurt,” North Las Vegas police spokesman Alex Cuevas said of the 3:45 a.m. crash into a Dotty’s bar on the 2500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

David Holmes, 44, was arrested on counts of DUI, driving without a license, insurance or registration and failure to maintain his lane, Cuevas said.

Photos provided by police show the truck crashed through the exterior wall before coming to rest near a bar in the middle of the building, knocking over at least two gaming machines along the way.

Online jail logs showed no entry for Holmes as of early Friday.

Additional information was not immediately available.

