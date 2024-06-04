101°F
Crime

Suspected DUI driver in crash that killed 2 was fleeing hit-and-run, prosecutor says

Martin Raymond Andino, 37, is accused in a suspected DUI wrong-way crash that killed two people near Boulder City on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
Martin Raymond Andino, 37, is accused in a suspected DUI wrong-way crash that killed two people near Boulder City on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
Interstate 11 near Boulder City. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interstate 11 near Boulder City. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2024 - 12:21 pm
 
Updated June 4, 2024 - 4:48 pm

A DUI suspect accused in a wrong-way crash that killed two people near Boulder City Saturday was fleeing a hit-and-run crash he’d been in moments before the fatal impact, according to a Clark County prosecutor.

Boulder City Justice of the Peace Victor Miller on Tuesday set bail for Martin Raymond Andino at $500,000.

Appearing on video from the Clark County Detention Center, the 37-year-old suspect placed his hands on his face and appeared to sob as a prosecutor and his public defender related information from his Nevada Highway Patrol arrest report.

Andino was jailed on 18 counts, including DUI and reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm, and child abuse because his two young children were with him at the time of the collision, records show.

The children were quickly released from a hospital where they had been taken for minor cuts and bruising, said attorney Shannon Phenix, who represented Andino.

The fatal crash was reported Saturday afternoon on Interstate 11 near Boulder City.

Virginia Whiting, 19, and Antonio Aguilera, 21, were southbound in a Toyota Tacoma when a Ford F-250 struck them head-on, the highway patrol wrote in a news release.

Deputy District Attorney Steve Waters said the crash also killed three dogs.

The victims, both residents in the Phoenix-Glendale area, died at the scene.

Phenix and Waters said blood samples taken from Andino came back with alcohol levels at 0.118 and 0.119, which is over Nevada’s legal limit of 0.08.

“Nobody is denying that this is horrific,” Phenix said about the crash. However, she said the allegations in the arrest report weren’t “clear cut.”

The attorney described Andino as a professional vehicle mechanic who is enrolled in aviation mechanic school.

Miller denied Phenix’s request to set bail at $100,00o.

Waters said Andino had a previous DUI arrest and a conviction for evading a police officer.

A copy of Andino’s arrest report was not immediately released Tuesday.

He is next due in court June 15.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

