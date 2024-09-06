Suspicious item investigated in south Las Vegas Valley

Police are asking motorists and people to avoid the area near South Maryland Parkway and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

An officer with the Las Vegas bomb squad works outside of a Speedway gas station on South Maryland Parkway on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro law enforcement stand outside of a Speedway gas station on South Maryland Parkway on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro law enforcement stand outside of a Speedway gas station on South Maryland Parkway on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro police have been investigating a “suspicious item” in the south Las Vegas Valley on Friday afternoon.

The item is in the 9700 block of South Maryland Parkway near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, east of South Point. The incident started about 2 p.m.

Police are asking motorists and people to avoid the area due to precautionary road closures in the area.

This is investigation is ongoing

This is a developung story. Check back for updates.