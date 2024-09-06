104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Suspicious item investigated in south Las Vegas Valley

Metro law enforcement stand outside of a Speedway gas station on South Maryland Parkway on Frid ...
Metro law enforcement stand outside of a Speedway gas station on South Maryland Parkway on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro law enforcement stand outside of a Speedway gas station on South Maryland Parkway on Frid ...
Metro law enforcement stand outside of a Speedway gas station on South Maryland Parkway on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An officer with the Las Vegas bomb squad works outside of a Speedway gas station on South Maryl ...
An officer with the Las Vegas bomb squad works outside of a Speedway gas station on South Maryland Parkway on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
Man convicted in $11.2M pandemic relief fraud
Sgt. Kevin Menon (Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro officer charged with oppression, battery was target of multiple federal lawsuits
An orange 2015 Dodge Challenger bearing California plate 8MFG144, fled from the Aug. 28, 2024, ...
Las Vegas police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
Man who attacked Las Vegas judge pleads guilty, mentally ill
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2024 - 4:02 pm
 
Updated September 6, 2024 - 4:33 pm

Metro police have been investigating a “suspicious item” in the south Las Vegas Valley on Friday afternoon.

The item is in the 9700 block of South Maryland Parkway near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, east of South Point. The incident started about 2 p.m.

Police are asking motorists and people to avoid the area due to precautionary road closures in the area.

This is investigation is ongoing

This is a developung story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hunter Biden, right, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, arrive in federal court for jury select ...
In surprise move, Hunter Biden pleads guilty to federal tax charges
By Amy Taxin, Deepa Bharath, Alex Veiga and Claudia Lauer Associated Press

President Joe Biden’s son could be sentenced to up to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to failing to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes.

MORE STORIES