Suspicious item investigated in south Las Vegas Valley
Metro police have been investigating a “suspicious item” in the south Las Vegas Valley on Friday afternoon.
The item is in the 9700 block of South Maryland Parkway near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, east of South Point. The incident started about 2 p.m.
Police are asking motorists and people to avoid the area due to precautionary road closures in the area.
This is investigation is ongoing
This is a developung story. Check back for updates.