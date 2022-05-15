SWAT officers respond to standoff in the heart of downtown Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department was involved in a standoff Sunday morning with a “suicidal” person in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The incident began on a third-floor pedestrian bridge near the Fremont Street Experience and is unfolding in a parking garage at Fourth Street and Carson Avenue, Lt. Brian Boxler said.

Police responded about 8:45 a.m. to the Neonopolis, a shopping mall and entertainment complex, Boxler said.

“Officers attempted to establish a dialogue with the male and de-escalate the situation,” Boxler wrote in a text message about 11:15 a.m.

SWAT officers were summoned to “take tactical command of the event,” Boxler said.

Las Vegas Boulevard South was shut down from Carson to Ogden Avenue, and passersby should avoid the area, Boxler said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

