Teen arrested in December stabbing death of Las Vegas man

An 18-year-old is accused in a Dec. 13 fatal stabbing on Mulcahy Avenue in Las Vegas.

Elijah Candelaria, 18, is charged in connection with a Dec. 13, 2023 fatal stabbing in the 8300 block of Mulcahy Avenue in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a December killing, police said Sunday.

Elijah Candelaria was taken into custody Saturday on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal Dec. 13 stabbing of a 36-year-old Las Vegas man in the 8300 block of Mulcahy Avenue, near Durango and Westcliff drives, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The Clark County coroner’s has identified the man who was killed as Noe Lopez Garcia.

Metro police said in a Dec. 14 news release that dispatchers received a report at about 9:48 p.m. the day before of a man down in front of a home on Mulcahy, with officers arriving to find him suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Police said in the press release, without identifying the deceased by name, that homicide investigators determined the he had been “involved in an altercation with an unknown individual before he was stabbed.”

That unknown individual fled before police arrived.

Garcia was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the coroner’s office.

