Teen killed in northeast Las Vegas crash identified

A teenager killed in a northeast Las Vegas crash Thursday morning has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Vernon Curry, 14.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road, on Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Officers were called at 7:06 a.m. to East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road for a crash between a white and orange Ford E-350 box truck and a white Toyota Camry, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. Investigators believe the driver of the Camry, a 19-year-old woman, ran the red light while turning left and was struck by the truck. Curry, a passenger in the Camry, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Derek Herman, 52, also ran the red light, police said. Herman was suspected of impairment and arrested. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of driving under the influence causing death and driver failure to obey traffic light. His bail was set at $100,000 during an initial appearance Friday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Police initially said Curry was 15, but the coroner’s office said he was 14. His place of residence was not immediately released.

