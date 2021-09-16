Teen boy dies in northeast Las Vegas crash; DUI suspect arrested

A teenage boy was killed Thursday morning in a suspected DUI crash in northeast Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road, on Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road, on Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road, on Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road, on Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police investigate a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teenage boy was killed Thursday morning in a suspected DUI crash in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 7:06 a.m. East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road after a crash between a white and orange Ford E-350 box truck and a white Toyota Camry, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the driver of the Camry, a 19-year-old woman, ran the red light while turning left and was struck by the truck. The passenger, a 15-year-old boy, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Derek Herman, 52, also ran the red light, police said. Herman was suspected of impairment and arrested.

Herman is being held without bail on charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and failure to abide by a red traffic light, according to jail records.

The boy will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.