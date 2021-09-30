Teen to stand trial in Summerlin slaying

A judge ruled Thursday that proseuctors had enough evidence to take 16-year-old Ethan Goin to trial in the late August slaying of a Summerlin man.

Ethan Goin (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Goin was accused of breaking into 48-year-old Vergel Guintu’s home on Aug. 27 and fatally stabbing the man before returning to class at Palo Verde High School.

Goin is expected to appear in District Court Oct. 8 on burglary and murder charges.

A GoFundMe page for Guintu’s family had raised $10,265 as of Thursday afternoon.

