Theft suspect who ran onto Las Vegas airfield identified

The man arrested after allegedly stealing from a gas station and leading police on a foot chase onto the McCarran International Airport airfield has been identified as Jeffrey Lambert.

The 47-year-old was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday night.

The theft was reported just before 3 p.m. Friday at a gas station near Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. When officers arrived, Lambert ran from police, leading officers onto airport property near the UPS hub, according to Las Vegas police spokesman Jay Rivera.

It was unclear what items were taken, Rivera said.

The intrusion didn’t affect airport operations, and Lambert didn’t make it onto a runway before police caught up to him, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

Lambert was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny, trafficking in controlled substances of schedule II drugs, trespassing, making a false statement to obstruct public officer and disobeying airport FTC airport rules and directives.