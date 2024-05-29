97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Trio kidnaps boy at gunpoint, demands ransom, police say

Christian Scarlett (Metropolitan Police Department)
Christian Scarlett (Metropolitan Police Department)
Savannah Schmitt (Metropolitan Police Department)
Savannah Schmitt (Metropolitan Police Department)
Stephen Smith (Metropolitan Police Department)
Stephen Smith (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Judge grants petition to restore power to nonvoting CCSD board members
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police: Woman intentionally struck, killed boyfriend with car amid fight
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 shot, 1 sought in North Las Vegas, police say
Emmanuel Almonor (Henderson Police Department)
Henderson police arrest suspect on fraud charges
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2024 - 4:36 pm
 
Updated May 29, 2024 - 4:40 pm

Las Vegas police arrested three suspects they allege kidnapped a child at gunpoint Saturday and held him against his will for about six hours while they demanded a ransom from his parents.

Stephen Smith, 45, Savannah Schmitt, 31, and Christian Scarlett, 31, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on kidnapping, child abuse and extortion-related counts, records show.

In interviews with police, the suspects alleged that the victim and a group of juveniles had stolen an electric bicycle worth about $4,000, which is the amount they demanded in exchange for his release, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

After the bicycle was taken, the suspects jumped in an unregistered SUV and followed a car that led them to a convenience store at 9775 W. Russell Road, police said.

Witnesses told investigators that two men got out of the SUV and began threatening the group of children, forcing one of them to go with them, said police, alleging that they had threatened a bystander who tried to intervene.

The suspects and the child ended up in a nearby apartment, where the 15-year-old boy said they put a pillowcase over his head and terrorized him with a gun, police said.

His parents received a call instructing them to pay $4,000 for his safe return, police said.

The callers had identified themselves as “Big Red” and “Pretty,” both of whom were known to police as Smith and Schmitt, who are a couple, police said.

Investigators responded to their known address where they rescued the boy without further incident, police said.

The suspects told police that the boy had agreed to go with them, according to their report.

The trio remained jailed as of Wednesday. They were next due in court June 12, according to records.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in April crash
recommend 2
Man, 67, faces murder charge in shooting east of Strip, records show
recommend 3
1 killed, 2 injured after gunfire erupts at street fight in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 4
911 callers describe ‘gruesome’ scene, police say man ate victim’s face in killing
recommend 5
DUI suspect in deadly Las Vegas crash was traveling ‘well above’ speed limit, police say
recommend 6
Clark County jail staffer accused of stealing inmate cellphones