Crime

Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2020 - 9:16 am
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced the arrest of key figures of the MS-13 international gang Wednesday in New York and Nevada and said the Department of Justice would seek the death penalty for MS-13 members convicted of capital crimes.

“We have the MS-13 leader on charges of terrorism — that’s a first,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting attended by Nevada U.S. Attorney Nick Trutanich.

Trump said that 21 key MS-13 figures had been arrested in Nevada and New York in the last week.

During his first full month in office, Trump signed an executive order aimed at dismantling transnational criminal organizations that listed MS-13 as a priority for the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact DebraJSaunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

