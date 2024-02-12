Two jailed after running onto field during Super Bowl

Two men were arrested Sunday after running onto the Allegiant Stadium field during the Super Bowl, accoding to police records.

A shirtless man is escorted away by security after running on the field during Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11. 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men were arrested Sunday after running onto the Allegiant Stadium field during the Super Bowl, accoding to police records.

Sebastian Rivera, 22, and Alex Gonzalez, 23, were booked into Clark County Detention Center on misdemeanor charges of prohibited conduct at an athletic event, jail logs showed.

The Metropolitan Police Department could not be immediately reached to confirm the arrests.

https://x.com/mickakers/status/1756864123437244895?s=20

The men ran onto the field around 6:15 p.m. while the Kansas City Chiefs were on offense in the third quarter. Social media videos from fans and reporters in attendance showed security escorting a shirtless man off the field.

Rivera and Gonzalez were released from custody and are due in court on April 17.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.