Crime

Two-state pursuit of motor home ends with arrests in Boulder City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2024 - 4:28 pm
 

A two-state chase of a stolen motor home from Arizona through the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and onto the normally calm streets of Boulder City ended with two arrests at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The pursuit involved officers from several police agencies and an Arizona police helicopter, according to a news release from Boulder City Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson. During the pursuit, a female suspect jumped from the motor home while it was in motion and was taken into custody. The motor home fled through city streets, and into the Bootleg Canyon trailhead.

The driver abandoned the vehicle near U.S. Highway 93 and Canyon Road and fled into Boulder City on a bicycle. Boulder City officers aided by a helicopter found the driver, identified as Joshua Bailey, in the 800 block of Shirley Lane.

Bailey and a Boulder City officer were taken to Boulder City Hospital for minor injuries.

Bailey was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to evade a peace officer, two counts of reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and failure to stop and give information at the scene of a crash.

Additionally, he was booked on numerous felony charges by the Henderson Police Department, as well as an arrest warrant from the city of Henderson. He will await further charges from the Arizona Department of Public Safety for the crimes he is suspected of committing in Arizona.

The female suspect, who has not been named, was booked at the Henderson Detention Center on an outstanding felony warrant from Henderson.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

