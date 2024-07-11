116°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

UNLV police arrest man with weapon on campus

UNLV Police Services (from Twitter)
UNLV Police Services (from Twitter)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas officer critical as illness complications develop
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail into ex-girlfriend’s home
People are seen at Valley of Fire State Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Valley of Fire shooting: Ranger not wearing body camera
A photograph of Luis Angel Equihua-Murillo, the suspect in hit-and-run crash, is displayed as S ...
‘You need to take accountability’: Police ID suspect in crash that killed 2 teens
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2024 - 4:26 pm
 

UNLV Police Services arrested a man who was reported to have been carrying a concealed weapon on campus Thursday.

Police received a call just before 1 p.m. that the man was in the financial aid and cashiering offices with a weapon, according to a university notification.

When police approached the man, he fled on foot, according to the notification.

Officers eventually caught up with the suspect and took him into custody “without further incident,” according to the notification. The man reportedly did not brandish his weapon.

According to the university, the suspect was being booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is expected to face charges of possessing a firearm on school grounds, resisting arrest and trespass.

“This was an isolated event and there is no ongoing threat to the UNLV Maryland Parkway campus,” police said, adding that there will be an “enhanced visible presence by police in the area.”

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Woman arrested after police say she climbed on Reno craps table, threw chips at people
recommend 2
Man in tactical vest tried to break into Las Vegas police vehicle at HQ
recommend 3
Armed man killed by police in downtown Las Vegas identified
recommend 4
‘She has a name, and she has a family’: Relatives mourn woman killed in hit-and-run
recommend 5
Man sentenced to prison for Lake Mead hatchet attack
recommend 6
Man stabbed to death after bystanders help screaming woman, police say