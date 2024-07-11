UNLV police arrest man with weapon on campus

UNLV Police Services arrested a man who was reported to have been carrying a concealed weapon on campus Thursday.

UNLV Police Services arrested a man who was reported to have been carrying a concealed weapon on campus Thursday.

Police received a call just before 1 p.m. that the man was in the financial aid and cashiering offices with a weapon, according to a university notification.

When police approached the man, he fled on foot, according to the notification.

Officers eventually caught up with the suspect and took him into custody “without further incident,” according to the notification. The man reportedly did not brandish his weapon.

According to the university, the suspect was being booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is expected to face charges of possessing a firearm on school grounds, resisting arrest and trespass.

“This was an isolated event and there is no ongoing threat to the UNLV Maryland Parkway campus,” police said, adding that there will be an “enhanced visible presence by police in the area.”

