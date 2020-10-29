UNLV police looking for suspects after golf carts reported stolen

UNLV police issued a statement Wednesday asking that anyone with information about the thefts, which happened between Sept. 15 and Oct. 23, call the department.

The UNLV police department released these photos of suspects and vehicles that might be linked to the theft of golf carts. (UNLV police department)

Seven golf carts were reported stolen from the UNLV campus in what officials are calling a coordinated effort.

“This appears to be a coordinated effort by individuals taking the golf carts, placing them onto a trailer connected to a pickup truck staged adjacent to campus, and subsequently removing them from the scene,” a statement read.

UNLV police released images of the white truck, as well as a four-door car police believe those involved in the thefts were dropped off in.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 702-895-3668.

