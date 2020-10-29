59°F
Crime

UNLV police looking for suspects after golf carts reported stolen

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 10:31 pm
 

Seven golf carts were reported stolen from the UNLV campus in what officials are calling a coordinated effort.

UNLV police issued a statement Wednesday asking that anyone with information about the thefts, which happened between Sept. 15 and Oct. 23, call the department.

“This appears to be a coordinated effort by individuals taking the golf carts, placing them onto a trailer connected to a pickup truck staged adjacent to campus, and subsequently removing them from the scene,” a statement read.

UNLV police released images of the white truck, as well as a four-door car police believe those involved in the thefts were dropped off in.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 702-895-3668.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

