UNLV recruit Zaon Collins charged with felony DUI, reckless driving

The charges against the star UNLV basketball recruit stem from a Dec. 30 crash that killed a 52-year-old Las Vegas man.

Zaon Collins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Eric Echevarria Jr., left, and his mother Annmarie Echevarria hold candles next to a photo of their father and husband, Eric Echevarria, at a vigil for him on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Echevarria died in a suspected DUI car crash this week involving Bishop Gorman basketball star and UNLV recruit Zaon Collins. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Zaon Collins, a star ex basketball player at Bishop Gorman and current UNLV recruit, makes his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on charges of DUI causing death on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins (10) goes to the basket in front of Findlay Prep's Blaise Beauchamp during the first half of the annual Big City Showdown basketball game at the South Point in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A star UNLV basketball recruit was charged with two felonies Thursday in connection with a Dec. 30 vehicle crash that killed a 52-year-old Las Vegas man.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum waived Collins’ appearance after the filing of a criminal complaint formally charging him with reckless driving and driving under the influence causing death.

Collins, 19, remained free on “the highest level” of electronic monitoring.

“Zaon Collins is a good young man who has always worked hard in school and on the basketball court,” Collins’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement. “He has brought much joy to our community and we ask that folks not rush to judgment. It is Zaon’s intentions to plead not guilty.”

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Collins indicates his car was traveling 88 mph in a 35 mph zone moments before the Dodge Challenger he was driving slammed into a car driven by Eric Echevarria, 52, of Las Vegas, near Fort Apache Road and Blue Diamond Road. Echevarria later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Las Vegas Justice Court records also show Collins has been cited four times for traffic violations, including two for speeding, since 2017. He has only one speeding conviction on file with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, according to DMV records.

Collins was a point guard at Bishop Gorman High and was considered a four-star prospect. He also had recruitment interest from Arizona State, Arizona and Southern California.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.