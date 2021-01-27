44°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

Vehicle rams Las Vegas smoke shop during smash-and-grab burglary

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2021 - 9:20 am
 
Updated January 27, 2021 - 10:42 am
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a smoke shop as pa ...
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates after a car crashed into a smoke shop as part of a burglary at 7291 S. Eastern Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a smoke shop as pa ...
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates after a car crashed into a smoke shop as part of a burglary at 7291 S. Eastern Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a smoke shop as pa ...
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates after a car crashed into a smoke shop as part of a burglary at 7291 S. Eastern Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a smoke shop as pa ...
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates after a car crashed into a smoke shop as part of a burglary at 7291 S. Eastern Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A vehicle rammed into the front of a smoke shop during a smash-and-grab burglary Wednesday in south Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police responded to the Hookah Pipe & Vape store, 7291 S. Eastern Ave., off Warm Springs Road, at about 5:50 a.m.

Officer Aden OcampoGomez said a vehicle smashed into the front of the business, knocking down the doors. Someone then entered the store and stole items before fleeing.

The vehicle used in the crime was not located at the scene. An officer was observed guarding the demolished front of the store more than an hour later.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said other nearby businesses on the 8900 block of Eastern reported attempted burglaries to police about two hours after the vehicle rammed the smoke shop. In those cases, police received reports of door handles that had been tampered with and broken. It did not appear that entry was made to those businesses or that any property was stolen.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mike Mayock breaks down the Raiders’ 2020 season
Mike Mayock breaks down the Raiders’ 2020 season
2
Short window of snow in Las Vegas Valley made for brief family fun
Short window of snow in Las Vegas Valley made for brief family fun
3
Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
4
Report: Tony Hsieh may have been impaired at time of deadly fire
Report: Tony Hsieh may have been impaired at time of deadly fire
5
Daniel Negreanu wins $436K, cutting deficit nearly in half
Daniel Negreanu wins $436K, cutting deficit nearly in half
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chey Rose, left, and Lawrence Warfield (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Alleged dognappers posed as buyers for $4K puppies
By / RJ

Two men arrested in the theft of three English bulldog puppies in northeast Las Vegas Monday posed as buyers willing to pay $4,000 for a dog before attacking the owner, then stealing the puppies at gunpoint, police said.