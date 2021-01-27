Vehicle rams Las Vegas smoke shop during smash-and-grab burglary

A vehicle rammed into the front of a smoke shop Wednesday morning during a smash-and-grab burglary on South Eastern Avenue, off Warm Springs Road.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates after a car crashed into a smoke shop as part of a burglary at 7291 S. Eastern Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police responded to the Hookah Pipe & Vape store, 7291 S. Eastern Ave., off Warm Springs Road, at about 5:50 a.m.

Officer Aden OcampoGomez said a vehicle smashed into the front of the business, knocking down the doors. Someone then entered the store and stole items before fleeing.

The vehicle used in the crime was not located at the scene. An officer was observed guarding the demolished front of the store more than an hour later.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said other nearby businesses on the 8900 block of Eastern reported attempted burglaries to police about two hours after the vehicle rammed the smoke shop. In those cases, police received reports of door handles that had been tampered with and broken. It did not appear that entry was made to those businesses or that any property was stolen.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

