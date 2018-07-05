Victim identified in Las Vegas hit-and-run

Guadalupe De La Rocha Muro was hit on Pecos Road near Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The crash was reported about 10:45 p.m. Monday night.

Police investigate a fatal crash on Pecos Road near Las Vegas Boulevard North on Monday, July 2, 2018.(Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman struck and killed by a vehicle in the northeast valley Monday night.

The vehicle, a gray SUV, hit De La Rocha Muro while traveling north on Pecos at Canoga Aveune and then drove away. De La Rocha Muro, a 61-year-old North Las Vegas resident, was taken to the hospital but died from multiple blunt force injuries.

