Video shows two suspects in stolen-car crash that killed man

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
VIDEO: Police release more body camera footage from Brandon Durham shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2024 - 4:54 pm
 

Police have released surveillance video related to a late November fatal auto-pedestrian crash in hopes of finding leads on the people involved.

The collision occurred just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 28 at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Sloan Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. First responders arrived to find a man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and declared him dead at the scene.

Detectives have determined the man was on a scooter and crossed East Lake Mead against the pedestrian signal. A stolen 2013 Hyundai Sonata speeding east struck with the man, police said. The Hyundai continued east and entered a parking lot in the 6000 block of East Lake Mead, striking several fixed objects. The driver and a passenger ran from the scene.

The video appears to show two men running on the street, one wearing white sweats and the other wearing gray sweats. It also shows a scooter rider.

Anyone recognizing the suspects in the video or has any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Fatal Detail Section at 702-828-3595, or by email at fataldetail@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

