Crime

Which Strip properties have had the most vehicles reported stolen ?

A car enters a parking garage at The Strat, on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu ...
A car enters a parking garage at The Strat, on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traffic is backed up on on the Strip near Bally's and the Bellagio hotel-casino on July 10, 202 ...
Traffic is backed up on on the Strip near Bally's and the Bellagio hotel-casino on July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Getty Images)
Las Vegas man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill Californian families
Telles employee testifies in murder trial — WATCH LIVE
UNLV student’s killer gets life sentence; family shares grief in court
Defense attorney Robert Draskovich questions former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cl ...
3 takeaways from Day 4 of Robert Telles trial
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2024 - 12:11 pm
 
Updated August 16, 2024 - 12:37 pm

Nearly 1,500 vehicles have been stolen from various Las Vegas Strip hotels within the past five years.

New information obtained through public records shows that 1,457 motor vehicle theft events on the Strip have been reported to the Metropolitan Police Department since 2019.

Which Strip properties have had the most motor vehicle thefts?

Circus Circus is the Strip property with the highest number of reported motor vehicle thefts — 258.

The Strat follows, with 227 reported motor vehicle thefts since 2019.

MGM Grand has 136 reported motor vehicle thefts, and Treasure Island has 107 reported motor vehicle thefts.

What causes auto theft?

Although Circus Circus and other properties on the Strip offer free parking, that’s not the reason so many cars have been stolen from their premises, according to officer Robert Wicks.

“This has nothing to do with free parking or valuables left inside the car. This isn’t a crime of opportunity,” Wicks said.

Thieves are searching for specific vehicles, he said. “They’re looking for models that they know how to obtain without keys.”

Places such as parking lots and garages are highly targeted because thieves can scan through a lot of cars, looking for specific models, he said.

Which Strip properties have the lowest instances of motor vehicle theft?

Encore has 12 reported motor vehicle thefts, and Wynn has 32 reported motor vehicle thefts since 2019.

Trump International hotel has the least motor vehicle thefts, with six reported thefts in the past five years.

What can you do to prevent your car from being stolen?

The Metropolitan Police Department lists safety tips to limit the possibility of being an auto theft victim.

Here are a few.

Locking your vehicle reduces the chances of auto theft by 60 percent, according to Metro.

Metro’s website also lists rolling up windows, removing keys from inside the vehicle and installing anti-theft devices.

Anti theft devices could be steering wheel locks, remote fuel pump cutoff alarms, ignition cutoff switches, hood locks and motion sensing devices.

Metro advises people to avoid leaving their cars in unattended parking lots for long stretches of time. Busier parking lots tend to deter thieves.

If your car is stolen, the website advises people to make a report to police and their insurance company, with details on the year, make, model and color of the car, as well as the license plate number and VIN number.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com.

