Woman arrested after alleged assaults on flight to Las Vegas

Las Vegas police arrested a woman passenger at McCarran International Airport late Tuesday for allegedly assaulting passengers and crew aboard an American Airlines flight from Chicago. She then attacked one of the arresting officers, police said.

Crew members told Metropolitan Police Department officers upon arrival that the woman had assaulted passengers and crew during the flight and was eventually restrained with zip ties to prevent further attacks.

The woman, 54-year-old Jane Coats, then slapped an officer after police untied her, prompting an immediate arrest and a charge of battery on a protected person, Metro spokesman Jay Rivera said.

Passengers and personnel who wanted to press charges were told the FBI will handle the investigation because the attacks occurred on a commercial airline flight, Rivera said.

Police said that alcohol appeared to be a factor.

Coats is being held at Clark County Detention Center on $2,000 bail, records show.

