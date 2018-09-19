Woman arrested after central Las Vegas crash takes out light pole

Las Vegas police blocked off one lane of northbound Eastern Avenue in the central valley after an injury crash.

Las Vegas police blocked off one lane of northbound Eastern Avenue in the central valley after a crash Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was arrested on suspicion DUI early Wednesday morning after she crashed into a light pole in the central valley.

Just before 2 a.m., the woman was driving northbound on Eastern Avenue north of Tropicana Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said, when her vehicle drifted to the right and crashed into a light pole.

At the scene, police blocked the right lane of Eastern next to a light pole laying on the sidewalk. A tow truck arrived about 2:30 and hauled a black SUV away from the scene while county workers inspected the downed pole.

The woman claimed minor injuries after the crash but wasn’t hospitalized.

