Woman arrested after central Las Vegas crash takes out light pole

A woman was arrested on suspicion DUI early Wednesday morning after she crashed into a light pole in the central valley.
Just before 2 a.m., the woman was driving northbound on Eastern Avenue north of Tropicana Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said, when her vehicle drifted to the right and crashed into a light pole.
At the scene, police blocked the right lane of Eastern next to a light pole laying on the sidewalk. A tow truck arrived about 2:30 and hauled a black SUV away from the scene while county workers inspected the downed pole.
The woman claimed minor injuries after the crash but wasn’t hospitalized.
