Crime

Woman arrested in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Henderson

Nevada Highway Patrol investigate a fatal crash Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Nevada H ...
Nevada Highway Patrol investigate a fatal crash Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Nevada Highway Patrol via X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2024 - 3:18 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2024 - 3:39 pm

A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in Henderson.

Nevada Highway Patrol arrested Jacqueline Perez-Garcia on Monday after police said she fled the scene of the crash on foot before troopers and medical personnel arrived.

Police said Perez-Garcia was driving in a “reckless manner” at 108 mph around 12:17 a.m. when she struck a Toyota Yaris on U.S. Highway 95 near Russell Road. The Toyota was rotated and struck again by a Nissan Frontier pick-up.

Police said the Toyota overturned, went over a concrete traffic barrier and down an embankment. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perez-Garcia, no age or hometown listed, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of 15 charges, including reckless driving, hit and run resulting in injury or death, driving without a license and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, among other charges.

After an initial appearance in court on Tuesday, she is expected back in court on Monday.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

