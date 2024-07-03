Woman arrested in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Henderson

A woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal, multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in Henderson.

A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in Henderson.

Nevada Highway Patrol arrested Jacqueline Perez-Garcia on Monday after police said she fled the scene of the crash on foot before troopers and medical personnel arrived.

Police said Perez-Garcia was driving in a “reckless manner” at 108 mph around 12:17 a.m. when she struck a Toyota Yaris on U.S. Highway 95 near Russell Road. The Toyota was rotated and struck again by a Nissan Frontier pick-up.

Police said the Toyota overturned, went over a concrete traffic barrier and down an embankment. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perez-Garcia, no age or hometown listed, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of 15 charges, including reckless driving, hit and run resulting in injury or death, driving without a license and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, among other charges.

After an initial appearance in court on Tuesday, she is expected back in court on Monday.

