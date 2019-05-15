Woman charged with false report of carjacking in Las Vegas

Shavona Miller, 23, faces charges for allegedly falsely reporting that her vehicle, with an infant inside, had been stolen in western Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Shavona Miller (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman is accused of falsely reporting a crime and misusing 911 after a vehicle with an infant in the backseat was reported missing Tuesday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Shavona Miller, 23, faces charges of allowing child abuse or neglect, unlawful use of an emergency phone number and false report of a crime, jail records show. She remained in custody Wednesday at the Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 bail.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that Miller had called 911 and “reported the incident deceitfully, causing a massive police response due to the severity of the crime.” The department did not elaborate further.

Shortly before 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, Las Vegas police announced that they were actively searching for a stolen older-model blue Dodge Charger with an infant in the backseat. Within five minutes of that announcement, police canceled the bulletin, saying that a suspect was in custody after the vehicle and infant were found on the 6300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, less than a mile from where the car was reported stolen.

The carjacking was reported about 10:45 a.m. from the 6500 block of Vegas Drive, according to police call logs.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.