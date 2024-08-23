77°F
Crime

Woman dies after struck by 2 vehicles in Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2024 - 5:54 am
 

A woman riding on a moped was killed late Thursday night after Las Vegas authorities said she was struck by two separate vehicles in a hit-and-run crash.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 11:14 p.m. Thursday, two separate vehicles struck a moped carrying two riders eastbound on Flamingo Road at Cameron Street.

The adult female rider of the moped was pronounced deceased at the scene, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Garcia said. The second moped rider, an adult male, suffered minor injuries.

Both vehicles fled the scene. However, police said one vehicle was then located and a person was taken into custody after impairment was suspected.

The roadways will be shutdown while the department’s fatal detectives investigate the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

