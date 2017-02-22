Woman is arrested after trying to smuggle drugs into Ely State Prison

A woman has been arrested after trying to smuggle drugs into Ely State Prison, the state Corrections Department said.

Yazmin Santoya-Mora (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Yazmin Santoya-Mora, 38, was taken into custody and booked into the White Pine County Sheriff’s Public Safety Building on two counts each of trafficking a controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell, furnishing a controlled substance to a state prisoner and transporting a controlled substance.

The department said Santoya-Mara arrived at the state prison about 9 a.m. on Feb. 16 to visit an inmate when investigators seized 14.5 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of heroin from her. A search warrant was served at her Las Vegas residence, where 11 grams of methamphetamine and 6 grams of heroin were also found.

Santoya-Mora was with three children when she entered the prison. They have been placed with family through the state’s division of Child and Family Services, the department said.

Santoya-Mora is being held on $200,000 bail.

