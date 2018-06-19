Woman killed in hit-and-run near Las Vegas Strip identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who was killed in a suspected DUI hit-and-run near the Strip early Sunday.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Anthony Rodriguez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Deborah Rae Broderick, 51, was killed when she and a man were hit by a car while walking on a sidewalk at 455 E Harmon Ave., near Paradise Road, police said. The man was seriously injured in the crash.

The crash happened just after 12:50 a.m. when a Dodge Challenger drifted off the roadway. The Dodge’s driver, 47-year-old Anthony Rodriguez, was arrested by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper just after 1 a.m. when he failed a field sobriety test near the 215 Beltway and Russell Road, police said.

