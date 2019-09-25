Woman killed in suspected DUI crash in northwest Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 62-year-old woman who died in an apparent DUI crash on Sunday near Cheyenne Avenue and Buffalo Drive.

Police investigate a fatal crash Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Soft Breezes Drive in Las Vegas. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a fatal crash near West Cheyenne Avenue and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the 62-year-old woman who died in a suspected DUI crash Sunday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Robin Shafer died at University Medical Center after 32-year-old Gabriel Haas ran a red light on Cheyenne Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Sunday, resulting in his Tesla crashing into a Honda CRV turning left onto Soft Breezes Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

The Las Vegas’ woman’s death was ruled an accident due to multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

Shafer was the passenger in the Honda. Five other people were injured in the crash, including Haas, who faces five counts each of reckless driving and DUI resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

The Honda’s driver, 70-year-old Carl Shafer of Las Vegas, was critically injured in the crash.

After colliding with the Honda, the Tesla spun toward the southeast corner of the intersection and hit four pedestrians, and debris from the vehicles struck a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country.

Haas suffered moderate injuries, while the 64-year-old driver of the Chrysler was unhurt. A 28-year-old male pedestrian was critically injured, a 39-year-old and 45-year-old pedestrian suffered minor injuries, and the final pedestrian, an 18-year-old man, was unhurt.

On Wednesday, Haas’ bail was set at $150,000, court records show. A status check in the case is scheduled for Oct. 2.

