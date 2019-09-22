Impairment suspected in fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas

A woman was killed and two men were critically injured in a crash Sunday morning in northwest Las Vegas, police said.

According to a news release:

The driver of a black 2019 Tesla Model 3 was speeding and ran a red light at 9:45 a.m., striking a silver 2018 Honda CR-V at West Cheyenne Avenue and North Soft Breezes Drive, west of Buffalo Drive. The Tesla spun toward the southeast corner of the intersection and hit four pedestrians, and debris from the vehicles struck a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country.

Police said there were two vehicles involved – There’s a white SUV and a black Tesla. Pedestrians were standing on the southwest corner here when they were struck. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/XTj4zj4S5P — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) September 22, 2019

A 62-year-old Las Vegas woman who was a passenger in the CR-V was killed, and 70-year-old Carl Shafer of Las Vegas was critically injured. The woman’s name was being withheld pending notification of family members.

The Tesla’s driver, Gabriel Haas, 32, of Las Vegas, suffered moderate injuries. Police were investigating whether Haas was impaired.

The driver of the Chrysler, 64-year-old Anthony Alamia of Las Vegas, was unhurt. Among the pedestrians, Donaciano Falcon-Cruz, 28, was critically injured; Eric Tamariz, 39, and Adolfo Jimenez-Lopez, 45, suffered minor injuries; and Wis Gustavo-Cabanos-Blanco, 18, was unhurt.

Everyone involved except Alamia was taken to University Medical Center. The intersection remained closed for hours after the crash.

The crash remained under investigation Sunday night. It marked the 75th traffic-related death in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2019.