Driver in fatal Las Vegas crash on Sunday charged with DUI

The driver of a Tesla Model 3 involved in a fatal crash Sunday is facing 10 counts of reckless driving and DUI.

Police investigate a fatal crash near West Cheyenne Avenue and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said Gabriel Haas, 32, ran a red light on Cheyenne Avenue before his Tesla sedan crashed into a Honda CRV as it turned left onto Soft Breezes Drive at the intersection.

Six people, including Haas, were injured in the crash. A 70-year-old man driving the Honda was hospitalized with critical injuries, and a 62-year-old woman in the passenger seat died.

During the crash, the Tesla barreled into the southwest corner of the intersection, where four men were sitting on a retaining wall. One of the men was hospitalized with critical injuries, and two others suffered minor injuries. One of the men, an 18-year-old, was uninjured.

Haas was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries, police said. Jail records show he was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center on five counts each of reckless driving and DUI resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Haas was still hospitalized Monday and was not able to attend an initial appearance in court. District Court Judge Joseph Sciscento declined to set bail for Haas until he is able to appear in court. His arraignment was set for Sept. 25.

