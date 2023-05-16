Woman with 7th DUI arrest skips court, police say

Court records showed 36-year-old Marion Reyes was first arrested for DUI in 2007 and pleaded guilty two years later.

A 36-year-old woman with at least five drunken driving charges and seven arrests in 16 years for suspected impaired driving was detained last week for violating the rules of a DUI program and missing court, according to court records.

Las Vegas police asked the public on Thursday to help track down Marion Reyes who was out on GPS monitoring after her seventh DUI arrest, according to a Twitter post from LVMPD Traffic Bureau. She was detained that evening after surrendering, police said in a later post.

Court records showed Reyes was first arrested for DUI in 2007 and plead guilty two years later. She was sentenced to DUI school, which she completed nine months later, in December 2009.

In September 2010, Reyes was arrested again and plead to a second offense of DUI. She was sentenced to DUI school again. Court records noted this sentence would be concurrent with a Henderson case, but documents related to that Henderson case were not immediately available.

Nearly 10 years later, in July 2020, Reyes was arrested and booked on DUI third offense, according to Clark County Detention Center logs. But Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate the charge was entered as DUI second offense and driving with a revoked license. After she pleaded no contest, court records noted, the charge would be considered a “1st Offense for sentencing purposes.”

She was ordered to stay out of trouble for a year, complete 100 hours of community service and complete DUI school.

Clark County School District police Lt. Bryan Zink wrote in a statement Monday that police arrested Reyes for a sixth DUI arrest in July or August, but a record of that arrest was not immediately available, and it was unclear if the case was ever prosecuted.

She was jailed Aug. 31 on a charge of DUI third offense, but the case was dismissed because of negotiations in a Henderson case.

She was arrested Oct. 13 in Henderson on charges of DUI, impeding traffic by traveling too slow or stopping, driving with a revoked license while under the influence and driving without insurance, according to Henderson Justice Court records. Reyes plead guilty in February to DUI, and she was sentenced to five years on probation, the felony DUI program and six months on house arrest.

Nevada laws imposes stricter penalties for consecutive convictions within seven years, with a third offense being a felony resulting in prison time. The felony DUI program, which is outlined in state law, is a way for third-offense DUI defendants to seek help in exchange for reduced jail time.

A judge issued a bench warrant for Reyes earlier this month, according to Clark County District Court records, after authorities said she had violated some of her probationary agreements, her GPS battery was dead and she was not returning phone calls.

Neither Reyes nor her defense attorney could be reached for comment.

