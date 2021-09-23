10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Golden Knights are back in action and Punk Rock Bowling hits downtown Las Vegas. These are just two of the ten things to check out this week around the valley.

An attendee crowd surfs during the first day of the Punk Rock Bowling music festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MUSIC

1. Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias

Ricky Martin kicked the door down for Latin pop in the American mainstream in the late ’90s, and Enrique Iglesias strolled through that threshold a decade later. Now the two are hitting the road together on a blockbuster tour that launches right here in Vegas. Be the first to see the multi-platinum pairing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Tickets start at $59.95; ticketmaster.com.

— Jason Bracelin

DINING

2. Superfrico

It’s doubtful you’d expect a boring, conventional restaurant from Spiegelworld, which unleashed the madcap zaniness of “Absinthe” — and the company’s first restaurant promises not to disappoint. Superfrico, which opens Sept. 24 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, promises an “Italian-American psychedelic” menu of such dishes as Mortadella Pizza with stracciatella and Turkish pistachio powder, and Bistecca alla Fiorentina, a 48-ounce tomahawk steak wet-aged in soy sauce, sake and the fermented marinade shio koji. The Bottle-O retail store will have small-batch beverages to go. It’s all next to Spiegelworld’s “Opium” on level 2 of the resort’s Chelsea Tower.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

SPORTS

3. Golden Knights

So much major-league excitement in our ol’ hometown! Just as fans are getting used to in-person games at Allegiant Stadium, the Vegas Golden Knights are starting pre-season play at nearby T-Mobile Arena. The Knights start their six-game pre-season … season … by hosting the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Sunday. Doors open at 5:30; tickets start at $45. t-mobilearena.com

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

CLASSICAL

4. Las Vegas Sinfonietta

The Las Vegas Sinfonietta, a chamber orchestra led by artistic director Taras Krysa, will present a concert Sept. 26 at New Song Church, 1291 Cornet St., Henderson. The program will include Beethoven’s Quartet No. 4 Op. 18 and Dvorak’s Piano Quintet No 2 Op. 81. The concert begins at 3 p.m. and suggested donation is $25.

— John Przybys

COMEDY

5. Daniel Tosh

You may have met him on “Tosh.0,” his show that ran for a dozen seasons on Comedy Central. But check out what happens at the Mirage when Daniel Tosh directs his satirical sensibilities to things beyond mere viral videos. Tickets start at $69.99 and showtimes are 10 p.m. Sept. 24 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25; 800-963-9634.

— John Przybys

AWWWW …

6. Best in Show

Seems like most of us could use another friend now and then, and it isn’t often you get to make one and save a life at the same time. The 18th Annual Best in Show Sunday at Thomas & Mack Center is a showcase of formerly lost and abandoned shelter dogs and kittens from The Animal Foundation. It starts at 11:45 a.m. (doors open at 11:15), and a $5 ticket gives you the chance to watch, at T&M or at home, as the animals compete for top dog (or kitten). You don’t need a ticket to vote or bid on an animal or a silent-auction item, which you can do starting Monday. Table sponsorships, which include a 10 a.m. VIP brunch, also are available. animalfoundation.com

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

MUSIC

7. Punk Rock Bowling

Punk’s not dead, it just prefers a more sensible bedtime these days. Hey, the genre is in its mid-40s now, and one of its biggest festivals, Punk Rock Bowling, tends to draw an older crowd of scene lifers. The headliners this year follow suit: pop punk pioneers the Descendents, New Wave progenitors Devo and reunited hardcore punk greats Circle Jerks, touring for the first time in over a decade, top a loaded line-up ranging from thrash (Municipal Waste) to ska-reggae (the English Beat) to femme punk (Lunachicks) and much, much more. The shenanigans begin at 1 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. 3rd St. The event is sold out, though there is a ticket exchange at punkrockbowling.com.

— Jason Bracelin

SEASONAL

8. Bellagio Conservatory

Welcome autumn with a visit to “Deeper Into the Woods,” the latest season-celebrating floral display at Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Garden. The fall offering provides, the hotel says, “an enchanting journey through a magical forest filled with playful woodland creatures and one-of-a-kind artistic floral arrangements.” It’s free to view and will be open through Nov. 13.

— John Przybys

VISUAL ART

9. Exhibits at UNLV’s Barrick Museum

“The exhibition contains dehumanizing language and language related to death and torture.” So goes the warning attached to “Human Resource Exploitation: A Family Album,” one of four exhibits opening Sept. 24 at UNLV’s Barrick Museum of Art. In “Human Resource Exploitation,” artist Elena Brokaw explores the 1980 assassination of her father, a Guatemalan activist, by that country’s government forces — forces trained by the CIA. Other exhibits explore artistic identity, the lives of Black women, and the deaths of migrants lost in the desert of the Arizona-Mexico border. Opening reception 5 p.m., remarks at 6 p.m.; free; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum.

— Scott Dickensheets

COUNTRY

10. Lady A.

The Band Formerly Known as Lady Antebellum brings its chart-topping, award-winning country tunes to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Sept. 25. The concert also will feature Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts. Showtime is 7 p.m. and tickets start at $35. virginhotelslv.com/venue/the-theater

— John Przybys

Looking for more things to do? Check out our searchable database of events, exhibits and restaurants around the Las Vegas Valley.