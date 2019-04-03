2 new ways to zip line on the Las Vegas Strip

The first zip line on the Las Vegas Strip is now the home of another first.

Fly Linq announced that it is the first zip line in the world to offer four styles of flight.

Riders can fly either seated or facedown in a “superhero” pose. But they can also ride in either of those styles facing backwards.

“We created an exhilarating experience that only Fly Linq could deliver. For the first time, we are giving riders the option to fly seated or prone backward whereas before they were only able to fly frontward,” said Shaun Swanger, senior vice president of attractions, retail and leasing, The Linq Promenade and Caesars Attractions. “This will further create an excitement for the guest who is flying and for guests watching from below.”

Fly Linq launches from 114 feet above the Linq Promenade. The zip line stretches 1,121 feet to the landing tower in front of the High Roller observation wheel.

