28 felony arrests, 6 traffic citations issued on Day 3 of EDC

The final day’s numbers are in and Las Vegas police said 135,225 people attended the third day of the Electric Daisy Carnival, and 28 felony arrests were made.

Police removed 166 attendees from the event and issued six traffic citations, according to a statistical report released Monday morning by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The report includes numbers only between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, police said. During that time frame, Metro did not issue any misdemeanor citations, and no gross misdemeanor arrests or DUI arrests. Police did make two misdemeanor arrests.

The number of medical calls placed are not included in this year’s daily EDC reports. The reason for the omission was not known.