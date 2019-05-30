An all-ages movie night, benefit motorcycle ride and Kidz Bop in Las Vegas

Also happening downtown, an evening of self-expression at Artifice and a soccer match watch party.

From left, Jonathan Ke Quan, Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Jeff Cohen star in "The Goonies." (Warner Bros.)

Bring the family for a movie at sunset

Sunset Cinema returns to Downtown Container Park on Thursday with “The Goonies.” All ages are welcome for the viewing, which is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. The show usually begins shortly after sunset, which will be at 7:51. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Evening of open-mic self expression

Thursday is “Love Your Self Expression” open mic night at Artifice. The evening starts with a Hug Healing Workshop at 5:30, followed by guided meditation at 6:30. The open mic portion gets underway at 7 p.m., and runs until the house DJ takes over at 10 p.m. 1021 S. First St., reserve a spot at artificebarlv.com

Ride to benefit kids cancer foundation

Motorcycle enthusiasts will gather at Hogs &Heifers Saloon early Sunday for a ride to the Pioneer Saloon in Goodsprings to benefit kids with cancer. The 14th annual Hog Wild for Kids starts with breakfast and registration from 8-10 a.m. Clutches out at 10:30 for the ride, with an after-party scheduled back downtown that will include a raffle and auction. Registration is $20 for riders, $10 for passengers, with the proceeds going to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation and Camp Cartwheel experiences for young cancer patients. 201 N. Third St., hogsandheiferslasvegas.com

Sing, dance with Kidz Bop on Sunday

The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall will host Kidz Bop at 4 p.m. Sunday. Kidz Bop, which has sold over 20 million albums and generated 2.7 billion streams since 2001, will feature some of today’s biggest hits “sung for kids by kids.” Tickets start at $30, with meet-and-greet packages available for $225 and up. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

Event center hosts soccer watch party

If you can’t make it to Washington, D.C., to watch the Mexican national team take on Venezuela in soccer on June 5, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center has you covered. It’s hosting a free watch party, with 72 feet of screen and stadium sound. Doors open at 4:30, and the game starts an hour later. 200 S. Third St., dlvec.com

