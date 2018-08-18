Art exhibitions on display in Las Vegas this week

Here are some art exhibitions you can enjoy in Las Vegas this week.

‘Energy of Emotions’

Through her use of color, Musheera Nagazi’s acrylic paintings convey the emotions she felt while fighting cancer. The “Energy of Emotions” exhibit opens with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Photography exhibit

Microscopic crystals that formed in the juices squeezed from fruits and vegetables are on display in Robert Belliveau’s exhibit “Microscopic Beauty of Fruits and Vegetables.” Big Springs Gallery, Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

‘Bleaching’

College of Southern Nevada alumna Elena Wherry’s water-media artwork uses abstraction and representation to highlight the die-off of coral reefs by the process known as bleaching. College of Southern Nevada’s Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

David Roberts

Etch A Sketch renderings of cartoons, portraits and architecture by David Roberts are on display in the exhibit “Beyond the Stairs. Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

Invitational exhibit

Invited artists explore the duality of ordinary artwork versus extraordinary artwork in the exhibit “Ordinary Extraordinary.” Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

Djibril N’Doye

“Taking Root and Blossoming” features drawings on wood with a woodburner and/or oil pencil by Senegali artist Djibril N’Doye. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Crafters exhibit

Handmade dolls and teddy bears, jewelry, fused glass and ceramics are among the items created by members of the Las Vegas Crafters Guild in the exhibit “Holy Crafts!” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

‘Overcast’

Medium and large-scale paintings by Shona Macdonald, professor of studio art and Art Department chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Golden Anniversary’

The “50 Years of Preserving History” exhibit presents the Clark County Museum’s history through a collection of photographs and objects. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient west Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Primal Water’

Paintings, sculptures, photography, site-specific installations and film by 14 artists celebrate the diversity and beauty of Japanese culture in the exhibit “Primal Water.”Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com

Nancy Good

Using her original photographs from Burning Man, Nancy Good created large-scale kaleidoscopic images, on display in the exhibit “See, Touch & Go Dream: The Burning Tapestries.” Core Contemporary, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

