Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

"Pillars," an oil on canvas by Piotr Potoczny, is on display in the exhibit "Pressure" at UNLV's Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery. (Piotr Potoczny)

Erik Beehn, #Getbettersoon_I, 2019, Acrylic, Varnish, Solvents, and Pigmented Ink on Layered Inkjet Print, 63” x 44” (College of Southern Nevada)

‘Pressure’

UNLV Bachelor of Fine Art graduates Reymarc Dayauon, Alex Kereczman, Piotr Potoczny and Justin Velasco examine what pressure means to them through a variety of media — including illustration, oil painting, printmaking and sculpture. UNLV’s Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/donnabeamgallery

Erik Beehn

College of Southern Nevada alum Erik Beehn showcases a variety of artwork — including paintings, photography, printmaking and installations — in “Are We There Yet?” The artist talk will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Room H207, followed by the reception in Room H101. Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery; erikbeehn.com

Yasuaki Onishi

Japanese artist Yasuaki Onishi reinterpret the principle elements of sculpture in the exhibition “Permeating Landscape.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa; onys.net

Rick Allen

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen is exhibiting mixed-media originals and painted drums from his “Legends & Dreams 2019” collection at the Zappos Theater store and concert venue through Sept. 7. A portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to the Project Resiliency’s Warrior Resiliency Program. Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South. rickallen.com/artist

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

Mixed-media works are presented in two concurrent solo exhibits — Ken Farkash’s “Lopsided Pop” and Priscilla Fowler’s “More Visceral Blooms” through Aug. 31. The closing reception with both artists will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. 1300 S. Main St. #110. priscillafowler.com

‘Obsidian & Neon’

Photographic portraits and narratives by Jeff Scheid and Erica Vital-Lazare feature African-American leaders in culture, politics, business and community outreach in “Obsidian & Neon: Building Black Life and Identity in Las Vegas.” Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas. clarkcountynv.gov

‘Exploration’

An exploration through time, space and countless perspectives of humanity is depicted in paintings and photography by Chase R. McCurdy. West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Art for Good’

R. Cline ARTS hosts a group show featuring works by five regional artists for its fundraising intitiative “Art for Good.” The gallery offers limited-edition “Prints for Good” from the artists to benefit the Shade Tree. R. Cline ARTS, 8 E. Charleston Blvd. rclinearts.com

‘Be Kind to Bugs’

Michael Dodson captures Nevada’s desert landscape with a three-dimensional mural featuring more than 50 colors. The installation is located on the northern Strip-side Plaza staircase at the Fashion Show mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. instagram.com/mdodson

‘Winner’s Circle’

“Celebrating Life!” artists display their winning entries from the annual juried fine art competition in the exhibit “Celebrating Life! 2019 Winner’s Circle.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Jason Tannen

Photographer and educator Jason Tannen explores the urban environment — and his interest in its erosion and obsolescence — in the exhibit “Remnant.” Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Kim Johnson

Large figurative paintings, mixed-media paintings, assemblage and an interactive installation are on display in Kim Johnson’s exhibit “Surfacing.”Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Life is Colorful’

New acrylic paintings by Jorge A. Betancourt-Polanco, a children’s book author and illustrator — and graphic designer for Las Vegas Review-Journal publications — are on display in the exhibit “Life is Colorful.” East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road. jbpolanco.com

‘Into Africa’

Photographs and glass art focusing on five animals of Africa are on display in Christine Wilson’s exhibit, “Into Africa.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. lvccld.org

Matt Ortego

Matt Ortego shares his views on animal rights and morality in the new exhibit “Cornish Assault: Painting Series 1.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Stefano Ripamonti

Photographs by Stefano Ripamonti are on display in the exhibit “I Spy, With My Little Eye.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

‘Dino Might’

A custom mural and other works illustrate what dinosaurs “might” say or do in JW Caldwell’s exhibit “Dino Might.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Ronaldo Dizon

Ronaldo Dizon’s photographs from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia represent the impermanence of time in “Images Left Behind.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

Trey Ratcliff

International photographer Trey Ratcliff — known for his images of the Burning Man festival and travel photography — showcases 10 large-format prints through Sept. 20. Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com; stuckincustoms.com

‘Punks in Vegas’

Images of local musicians taken by photographers Steven Matview, Hunter Wallace, Aaron Mattern and Christopher Mounts are displayed in the exhibit “Punks in Vegas: An 8 Year Photo Retrospective.” Rebar, 1225 S. Main St. punksinvegas.com

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the exhibit “Elements of Earth.” Signature Galleriesin the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

Carolyn Stillwell

Works in oil, watercolors, colored pencil and other mediums are on display in Carolyn Stillwell’s exhibit “Faces, Flowers and Other Things.” City Lights Art Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

‘Native Nevada Basketry Traditions’

Native American basket weavers show the differences and similarities in construction and design due to tribal traditions and affiliations. Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Valentin Yordanov

Abstract paintings depict “non-spaces” in Valentin Yordanov’s exhibit “Beyond Borders.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/valentin.yordanov.gallery

‘The Wide View’

A sense of artistic freedom can be viewed in three multimedia showcases of works created by artists in Opportunity Village’s fine arts program. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

Sapira Cheuk

Drawing upon sources from both traditional Chinese art and Classical Greek sculptures, Sapira Cheuk exhibits ink and paper installations and works on paper in “New Vessels, Unmade Structures.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

Photo exhibit

The Nevada Camera Club showcases photographs from the 2019 Electronic Image Competition and a selection of images by 2018 Photographer of the Year, Jerome Hamilton. Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. lvccld.org

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton. Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. lvccld.org

‘Dry Wit’

“Dry Wit: Artworks from the Collection of the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art” explores the contrasts that unite the Las Vegas community through paintings, sculptures, illustration and photography. The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Yidan Guo

Painted figurative artwork by Chinese American artist Yidan Guo is on display in the exhibition “The Art of Introspection.” Artspace Gallery at the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Jack Wilson

A variety of works by Jack Wilson — including traditional and nontraditional paintings — are on display in the exhibit “Uncommon Curiosities.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.