First Friday attendees got a chance to check out the BalanceVille art car in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas Friday night.

Guests ride BalanceVille art car into the air at First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas June 1, 2018. The art car was on display to promote the upcoming Intergalactic Art Car Festival on Saturday, June 9. The festival will feature a parade on a closed section of the Strip followed by a party in the Llama Lot in downtown Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Charlie Blankenship rides BalanceVille art car into the air at First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas June 1, 2018. The art car was on display to promote the upcoming Intergalactic Art Car Festival on Saturday, June 9. The festival will feature a parade on a closed section of the Strip followed by a party in the Llama Lot in downtown Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Tomas Toulee raises BalanceVille art car into the air at First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas June 1, 2018. The art car was on display to promote the upcoming Intergalactic Art Car Festival on Saturday, June 9. The festival will feature a parade on a closed section of the Strip followed by a party in the Llama Lot in downtown Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Riders look down on First Friday festivities from onboard BalanceVille, an art car on display in Las Vegas, Friday, June 1, 2018. BalanceVille is capable of ascending 50 feet in the air with multiple people on board. The car will participate in the Intergalactic Art Car Festival on the Strip on June 9. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

First Friday festivities are visible from high in the air in BalanceVille, an art car on display in Las Vegas, Friday, June 1, 2018. BalanceVille is capable of ascending 50 feet in the air with multiple people on board. The car will participate in the Intergalactic Art Car Festival on the Strip on June 9. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tomas Toulec, created of BalanceVille, assists riders on board an art car on display at First Friday in Las Vegas, Friday, June 1, 2018. BalanceVille is capable of ascending 50 feet in the air with multiple people on board. The car will participate in the Intergalactic Art Car Festival on the Strip on June 9. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Charlie Blankenship, left, and Tomas Toulee raise BalanceVille art car into the air at First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas June 1, 2018. The art car was on display to promote the upcoming Intergalactic Art Car Festival on Saturday, June 9. The festival will feature a parade on a closed section of the Strip followed by a party in the Llama Lot in downtown Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

BalanceVille art car rises into the air at First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas June 1, 2018. The art car was on display to promote the upcoming Intergalactic Art Car Festival on Saturday, June 9. The festival will feature a parade on a closed section of the Strip followed by a party in the Llama Lot in downtown Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Tomas Toulee raises BalanceVille art car into the air at First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas June 1, 2018. The art car was on display to promote the upcoming Intergalactic Art Car Festival on Saturday, June 9. The festival will feature a parade on a closed section of the Strip followed by a party in the Llama Lot in downtown Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

First Friday attendees got a chance to check out the BalanceVille art car in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas Friday night.

The art car, which can ascend 50 feet into the air on a hydraulic lift was on display to promote the upcoming Intergalactic Art Car Festival on Saturday, June 9.

The festival will feature a parade on a closed section of the Strip followed by a party in the Llama Lot in downtown Las Vegas.