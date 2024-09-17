74°F
Arts & Culture

Bellagio unveils fall display in conservatory on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens new “The Garden of Time" display. (Courtesy Trevor Oshana/MGM Resorts)
Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens new “The Garden of Time" display. (Courtesy Trevor Oshana/MGM Resorts)
Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens new “The Garden of Time" display. (Courtesy Trevor Oshana/MGM Resorts)
Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens new “The Garden of Time" display. (Courtesy Trevor Oshana/MGM Resorts)
Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens new “The Garden of Time" display. (Courtesy Trevor Oshana/MGM Resorts)
Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens new “The Garden of Time" display. (Courtesy Trevor Oshana/MGM Resorts)
Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens new “The Garden of Time" display. (Courtesy Trevor Oshana/MGM Resorts)
Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens new “The Garden of Time" display. (Courtesy Trevor Oshana/MGM Resorts)
Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens new “The Garden of Time" display. (Courtesy Trevor Oshana/MGM Resorts)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2024 - 11:20 am
 
Updated September 17, 2024 - 11:21 am

The weather starting to get cooler outside means it’s time for the Bellagio to unveil its newest display in the Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

According to a news release, the world-famous attraction has unveiled its “enchanting” fall display, “The Garden of Time,” which will be open for viewing through Nov. 9.

According to MGM Resorts, the new display “transports visitors through a portal into a fairytale-like realm of colorful fall flora and fauna, woodland creatures and fanciful sensory elements that together create a scene of pure magic.”

“Each meticulously designed bed enhances the themes of timelessness, transformation and wonder, enriched by delightful melodies and the aroma of spiced apple cider,” the company said in describing the new theme.

MGM Resorts provided the below “by the numbers” facts for the “Garden of Time” display:

  • 675,000: Autumn-colored leaves throughout the display
  • 2,600 pounds: Weight of individual pieces of manzanita wood used to craft the petrified wood creatures
  • 749 pounds: Weight of the largest ghost pumpkin on display
  • 475: White and green pumpkins inside the display
  • 200: Natural crystals adorning the woodland fairies
  • 8: Dragonflies gliding through the air above the garden
  • 7: Clock faces throughout the display
  • 2: Playful rabbits sculpted from petrified driftwood
  • 1: Fairy treehouse standing 37 feet tall with a double waterfall

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is free and open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

