‘Bodies’ showcases medical pioneers during Black History Month

‘Bodies: The Exhibition’ at Luxor, which displays more than 275 human bodies and other specimens, has added exhibits highlighting Black physicians and other medical professionals.

“Bodies: The Exhibition” at the Luxor is spotlighting pioneering Black physicians and other medical professionals through the end of February, which is Black History Month.

Among them are Dr. Daniel Hale Williams, who performed the first successful pericardium surgery in the United States and founded Provident Hospital, the first non-segregated hospital in the country; Ernest Everett Just, a biologist who first recognized the fundamental role of the cell surface in the development of organisms; Dr. William Edward Allen Jr., who was the first Black person to be certified as an X-ray technician; Dr. Alexa Canady, the first Black woman in the country to become a neurosurgeon specializing in hydrocephalus and congenital spine abnormalities; and Dr. Richard Allen Williams, who founded the Association of Black Cardiologists in 1974 and wrote “The Textbook of Black-related Diseases.”

The stories of the medical pioneers are displayed on easels throughout “Bodies: The Exhibition,” which features more than 275 human bodies and other specimens. “Bodies” is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with the last admission at 5 p.m. bodieslasvegas.com

