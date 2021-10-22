Burton-esque ‘Sandman’ marks theater company’s return to stage

Steffan Scrogan performs during a technical rehearsal for "The Sandman" at Majestic Repertory Theatre in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. "The Sandman" written by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker and directed by Troy Heard is slated to begin Oct. 27. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alora Rivera, 10, left, and Ashlee Grubbs, 16, perform during a technical rehearsal for "The Sandman" at Majestic Repertory Theatre in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. "The Sandman" written by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker and directed by Troy Heard is slated to begin Oct. 27. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lauren Ashlea Fraser, left, and Khloe Judd, 12, perform during a technical rehearsal for "The Sandman" at Majestic Repertory Theatre in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. "The Sandman" written by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker and directed by Troy Heard is slated to begin Oct. 27. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cassie Stone performs in "Hot Trash" at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Majestic Repertory Theatre founding artistic director Troy Heard leads a rehearsal of "The Craft" in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees arrive in their vehicle for the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Founding artistic director Troy Heard, center, leads a rehearsal with Natalie Senecal, right, director of talent, for the ҈orrorwood VideoӠdrive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

J, played by Natalie Senecal, center left, and Terry, played by Mike Vargovich, perform in "The Parking Lot," staged down the street from the Majestic Repertory Theatre, in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Troy Heard, founding artistic director of Majestic Repertory Theatre, takes a COVID-19 rapid test before rehearsing and recording a short film in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rev. Dolor, played by Mike Vargovich, right, speaks alongside Pansy Stock, played by Rose Donahue, and Evelyn Campanula, played by Lissa Townsend Rodgers, during a dress rehearsal of "The Garden Party" in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Performers, from left, Ray Winters, Mike Vargovich, Caitlin Gibbons, and Miranda Lopez perform in a mobile production of "If Only In My Dreams' outside of a residential home in Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“It’s unlike anything anyone’s seen on a theater stage in Las Vegas before,” says Troy Heard, artistic director of Majestic Repertory Theatre. Given how often he’s staged musicals employing chainsaws, that’s saying something. But he’s not aiming for hyperbole.

“The Sandman,” opening Wednesday (see majesticrepertory.com), is the debut of a new musical by the Tony Award-winning team of Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, who contacted Heard because they wanted to open this work in a small, edgy, downtown space.

“I didn’t think twice,” Heard says, and no wonder: “The Sandman,” based on a story by E.T.A. Hoffman, author of “The Nutcracker,” “is ‘The Nutcracker’s’ dark, twisted sequel,” Heard says. “It’s gothic, scary and funny.” And complex: The set moves and reconfigures; the constumes are extravagant; robotics are involved. “It’s like a Tim Burton movie onstage,” he says. But it’s not all style. “At the base of it all,” he says, “it’s full of heart.”

“The Sandman” finds Majestic Repertory “circling back” to the sort of large-scale production it last staged in February 2020, with “Sweeney Todd.” With the COVID-19 lockdown subsequently clearing theaters, artistic director Troy Heard and his crew faced the same dilemma as everyone else in the culture industry: how to stay relevant in the lives of their audiences.

Many went online, offering Zoom shows or talks; galleries posted Instagram exhibits. With his history of staging shows in inventive ways and offbeat sites — houses, alleys — Heard quickly adapted to the pandemic restrictions. In addition to an early pair of Instagram shows, Majestic staged outdoor drive-up or drive-through productions.

Last holiday season, a small crew of performers took a macabre holiday work, “If Only in My Dreams,” to people’s homes in a twisted parody of Christmas caroling. This spring saw “Hot Trash,” a socially distanced peep-show-style production.

“It’s about keeping that connection between artist and audience,“ Heard says. “One thing I alwasy knew, in theory, was that people crave being in a space with other people. But during the pandemic I heard it from their mouths, saying, ‘Thank you for doing this.’ They crave sharing space around the metaphorical campfire.”