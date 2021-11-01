Downtown Summerlin welcomes the holidays with Santa, parade

Downtown Summerlin is set to kick off its holiday season with festive activities planned into the new year.

Performers wave to the crowd as the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade makes its way through Festival Plaza Drive on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The parade features floats, dancers and festive holiday characters and runs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Santa waves to the crowd during the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade on Festival Plaza Drive on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The parade features floats, dancers and festive holiday characters and runs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancers perform during the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade on Festival Plaza Drive on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The parade features floats, dancers and festive holiday characters and runs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Santa waves to the crowd during the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade on Festival Plaza Drive on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The parade features floats, dancers and festive holiday characters and runs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Downtown Summerlin is set to kick off its holiday season with festive activities planned into the new year.

The holiday season fun gets underway with the arrival of Santa Claus and the opening of the Rock Rink on Nov. 12. The Holiday Parade returns Nov. 19 featuring music, snow, dancers, Santa and a new Nutcracker-inspired float. The free parade will begin at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18. The parade route will travel along Park Centre Drive.

“The holidays feel extra special given many holiday events and celebrations were put on pause last year,” Downtown Summerlin marketing director Halee Harczynski said in a press release. “We are thrilled to bring back all our popular holiday activations this year, while adding a few new surprises. We can’t wait to celebrate the season with everyone.”

The outdoor ice skating rink located on The Lawn will be presented by Live Nation this year. Hours will vary and appointments are required. All ages are welcome and skate rentals start at $16. The festive holiday train returns Nov. 19 to offer $4 rides through Jan. 17.

Santa Claus’ Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $39.99. Pet photo nights with Santa will be offered 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 21. Kids also can drop off letters to Santa and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes.

Downtown Summerlin partners with Jewish Nevada on Dec. 1 to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration featuring the lighting of the Menorah, a family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with lite bites.

The Las Vegas Ballpark also is offering Enchant, a Christmas light maze and village, Nov. 26 through Jan. 2. For more information, visit EnchantChristmas.com.

Organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Giving Machine will be open Nov. 3 through Jan. 3. Visitors can make a holiday donation at a giant vending machine to local nonprofits and international charitable initiatives. Participating local nonprofits include Communities In Schools of Nevada, Eye Care 4 Kids, Future Smiles, Opportunity Village and Three Square food bank.

Downtown Summerlin also will feature Lights for Flights, six giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin (LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, and MIRACLE). The signs are sponsored to generate awareness and funds for Miracle Flights, the nonprofit that provides free commercial flights to children and adults who need assistance to reach life-changing medical care not available in their local communities.

For details on all activities and events, visit summerlin.com.