Downtown Summerlin is adding a big new holiday attraction

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2021 - 4:58 am
 
A new Christmas village and light maze are slated to bring holiday cheer to Las Vegas this winter.

Enchant will take over the Las Vegas Ballpark, transforming the venue into a winter wonderland.

Guests entering “The Great Search” maze will embark on a quest within a mystical forest of millions of twinkling lights and art installations as they journey to save Christmas.

Enchant will also feature an Ice Skating Trail, a Christmas Village serving holiday treats from around the world, an artisan Christmas market and visits with Santa Claus.

The Christmas attraction will include:

• “The Great Search” Christmas light maze inside a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing reindeer

• Christmas Village with dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods and more

• Star Experiences with full-service catering

• Visits with Santa and story time with Mrs. Claus

• Holiday-themed food, drinks, and treats

• Ice Skating Trail with light displays

Enchant will take over the Las Vegas Ballpark for the first time Nov. 26, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

